Georgia PSC elections again delayed after high court ruling

ATLANTA (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court says two Georgia Public Service Commission elections will not occur this November. Instead, the high court on Friday released a ruling that reversed an earlier appeals court action allowing the elections to proceed. The decision puts back into effect a decision by an Atlanta federal judge that postponed the elections after finding that electing the five commissioners statewide illegally diluted Black votes. The justices rejected the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that found it was too close to the elections for changes. Justices say Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger forfeited that argument when said a ruling before Aug. 12 left enough time to change ballots.

