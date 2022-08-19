Gates Foundation adds Gayle, Dhawan as independent trustees

By MARIA DI MENTO and STACY PALMER of The Chronicle of Philanthropy

As the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation works to expand its governance, it announced Thursday that it has added two trustees to its board. Helene Gayle, president of Spelman College, and Ashish Dhawan, founder and CEO of the Convergence Foundation in India, will join the three other outside board members named in January: Strive Masiyiwa, Baroness Nemat (Minouche) Shafik, Thomas J. Tierney. The foundation’s CEO, Mark Suzman, is also a board member. Along with Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates, they will oversee the $70 billion philanthropy, which was recently enlarged when Bill Gates announced he was pumping $20 billion into the fund.