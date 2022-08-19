Detained aide of Pakistan’s former PM Imran Khan in hospital

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani officials say an aide of former Prime Minister Imran Khan who was recently arrested on treason charges for alleged anti-military remarks was hospitalized this week after complaining of breathing difficulties. Shahbaz Gill, who is also the chief of staff at Khan’s opposition party, was arrested after appearing earlier this month on the private ARY TV station where he allegedly incited troops and officers to mutiny. Officials say Gill was taken from his jail cell to hospital on Wednesday. He appeared briefly before a court in Islamabad on Friday, in a wheelchair and using an oxygen tank, after police demanded they be allowed to question him further. However, the court ordered that Gill remain in hospital till Monday.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.