Alex Ferguson called as character witness for Giggs in trial

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United coaching great Alex Ferguson has been called as a character witness for Ryan Giggs in a court case involving the former soccer star. Giggs is on trial on charges of assault and use of coercive behavior against an ex-girlfriend. He has denied all of the charges. Ferguson gave evidence in the courtroom on Day 10 of the trial. He said Giggs had a “fantastic temperament.” Ferguson also said he had never seen Giggs lose his temper or become aggressive. Ferguson managed United from 1986-2013. Giggs was at United from 1990-2014.

