3rd attempted murder charge filed in shooting of Indiana cop

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — Prosecutors have filed a third attempted murder charge against a man accused of shooting an eastern Indiana police officer in the head during a traffic stop and search for possible narcotics. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office filed the new charge against 47-year-old Phillip Matthew Lee of Richmond for shooting at a third officer in the Aug. 10 incident. With the additional charge, a judge Thursday raised Lee’s bond to $1.5 million. Richmond police Officer Seara Burton remains in critical condition at a hospital in Dayton, Ohio. She had been scheduled to get married Friday. Lee, who also was shot, also is being treated at a Dayton hospital. Lee made a court appearance Friday from his hospital bed and entered a plea of not guilty.

