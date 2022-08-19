2 shark bites reported at S. Carolina’s most popular beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Two swimmers have survived shark attacks this week at South Carolina’s most popular beach. Police say both were bitten in Myrtle Beach on the same day and a half-mile apart. One woman from Pittsburgh needed hundreds of stitches after she was bitten in the forearm in waist-deep water on Monday. The other suffered a more glancing bite to the leg. Shark attacks on humans are extremely rare. The International Shark Attack File says just 47 shark bites were reported at beaches in the U.S. last year, after many millions of people enjoyed the water.

