Wildfires kill at least 26 in eastern Algeria

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algeria’s interior minister has said that wildfires raging in the forests in the east of the north African country have killed at least 26 people. Most victims were reported in the region of El Tarf near the northern Algerian-Tunisian border where 24 people have been found dead including eight in a public transport bus surprised by flames as it was driving in a mountainous region. Interior Minister Kamel Beldjoud also said late Wednesday on public television that two people died in the region of Setif about 300 kilometers (186 miles) east of Algiers.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.