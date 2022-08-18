Unification Church followers decry ‘biased’ Japanese media

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Thousands of Unification Church followers have rallied in South Korea protesting negative Japanese media coverage after the suspect in the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minster Shinzo Abe blamed the church for his family’s troubles. The protesters insisted the reports were being driven by anti-Unification Church pundits, lawyers and Protestant pastors who “groundlessly” blame their church for Abe’s death. They noted the church’s Japanese followers already face social persecution and fears of being pressured to recant their faith. The church’s following in Japan and its ties with conservative politicians have had intense attention since Abe’s death. The prime minister reshuffled his Cabinet last week, apparently to distance his administration from the church.

