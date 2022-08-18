Rail union: Plan for contract deal doesn’t address concerns

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The head of the nation’s largest railroad union says recommendations designed to help resolve stalled contract talks with freight railroads may not satisfy workers. Union leadership says that’s because the recommendations don’t do enough to address concerns about working conditions, even though they suggest 24% raises. The railroads indicated earlier this week that they were ready to hammer out a deal based on the recommendations of the board President Joe Biden appointed. But Thursday’s first comments from union leadership suggest that the 115,000 workers they represent may not be ready to sign off.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.