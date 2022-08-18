Prosecutors rest their case against 2 men in Whitmer plot

Prosecutors have rested their case against two men on trial for a second time in an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. The jury heard seven days of testimony before prosecutors finished Thursday in federal court in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. are on trial on conspiracy charges. A jury in April couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict but acquitted two other men. One of the last government witnesses was an FBI agent who was working undercover. Tim Bates says he got inside the group when talk turned to obtaining an explosive to destroy a bridge near Whitmer’s vacation home in Elk Rapids, Michigan. The defense argues that the government entrapped Fox and Croft.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.