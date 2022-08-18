Paraguay vice president backtracks, says he won’t resign

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Paraguay Vice President Hugo Velázquez Moreno says he will not resign from his post, backtracking on a vow he made last week shortly after he was included on a U.S. corruption list for his alleged involvement in offering bribes to a public official. Velázquez has said he will not resign after receiving confirmation he is not under investigation in Paraguay. The vice president is still stepping down from the presidential contest. The number two in President Mario Abdo Benítez’s administration had been seen as a leading contender to become a presidential candidate for the Colorado Party in next year’s elections.

