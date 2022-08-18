Kimi Raikkonen hits pause on retirement to race NASCAR

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kimi Raikkonen will take a break from his retirement to return to racing this weekend in the NASCAR race at Watkins Glen International in upstate New York. The 2007 Formula One world champion will drive for TrackHouse Racing and its Project91, which is a program to give top international drivers exposure to NASCAR. Sunday’s race with the Raikkonen is the debut of Project91. The Finnish driver has tried NASCAR racing once before. In 2011, he ran the Xfinity and Truck Series races at Charlotte. This will be his Cup debut. There are a NASCAR-record seven countries represented in Sunday’s field.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.