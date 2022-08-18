Hong Kong seeks citizens caught in Southeast Asia scams

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong officials say they are seeking the return of citizens who traveled to Southeast Asia for jobs that entrapped them in scams and virtual slavery. The victims, who also came from Taiwan and mainland China, took jobs in call centers that sought to cheat Chinese speakers into making payments on fabricated bills and government fees. Hong Kong’s Security Bureau says police and immigration officials have received requests for help in bringing back 20 people since January, with 12 of them now safe, although two remain in Myanmar. The scam networks, which often have links to transnational organized crime, are set up overseas to avoid detection, luring educated young workers with promises of high earnings.

