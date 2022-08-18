George Miller, Tilda Swinton, Idris Elba talk power of story

CANNES, France (AP) — George Miller’s “Three Thousand Years of Longing” spans millennia, but it can often feel longer waiting in between films from the “Mad Max” director. Seven years after Miller’s “Fury Road” blazed its way across movie screens, the 77-year-old filmmaker is finally back with a movie two decades in the works, and with a lot on its mind about what’s temporary and what’s eternal. Tilda Swinton plays an academic who encounters a wish-granting djinn, played by Idris Elba, who emerges from an old glass bottle bought in Istanbul’s Grand Bazaar. It opens in theaters Aug. 26.

