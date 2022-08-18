Former Kansas officer charged in serial sex assaults case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — A former Hutchinson, Kansas, police officer is suspected of committing a series of sexual assaults between 2012 to 2018 while he was working for the department. Fifty-one-year-old Todd Allen was charged Thursday with 24 counts, including 17 felonies. The charges include rape, kidnapping and aggravated indecent liberties with a child. The sexual assaults stopped in 2018, when in Allen resigned from the department. Police Chief Jeff Hooper said Allen was identified as a suspect in the assaults after he was stopped recently for questioning after a series of “window peeping” calls. Hooper would not say if Allen was in uniform at the time of the alleged crimes.

