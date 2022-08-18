FDA targets illegal nicotine gummies in new warning letter

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. regulators have issued a warning letter to the maker of illegal nicotine gummies. The Food and Drug Administration says the gummies pose a growing risk to teenagers and younger children. In its warning Thursday, the FDA said the fruit-flavored gummies from Florida manufacturer VPR Brands could cause nicotine poisoning or even death if eaten by small children. Regulators also cited recent research suggesting nicotine candies and lozenges are becoming more popular among high school students. The warning comes as the FDA is under pressure to crack down on electronic cigarettes and other products containing laboratory-made nicotine.

