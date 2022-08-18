Court: Extraordinary damages OK in ‘wrongful life’ case

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington Supreme Court says that under state law, it’s OK for judges to award extraordinary damages in so-called “wrongful life” cases where a child has birth defects that require extensive care. The unanimous decision Thursday came in the case of a woman who became pregnant after a federally funded health clinic mistakenly gave her a shot of flu vaccine instead of contraceptive. Her child was born with severe disabilities and a federal judge awarded the family $10 million. The Justice Department appealed, saying it should only be liable for the cost of the birth — not for care required after it — but the state’s justices rejected that.

By GENE JOHNSON The Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.