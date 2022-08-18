Cold Spring School District students headed back to school on Thursday

MONTECITO, Calif. – Roughly 200 Cold Spring School District students headed back to their classrooms on Thursday for the first day of the 2022-2023 school year.

Cold Spring Elementary School, a public school in Montecito, serves roughly 194 transitional kindergarten (TK) through sixth-grade students in a small classroom setting.

Students returned to school for the first time without any masking or social distance requirements.

The campus sits off of Sycamore Canyon Road and houses a student garden that includes corn, sunflowers, and even a pumpkin, according to Superintendent Amy Alzina.