Brazil govt. removes environment chief in possible reprisal

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has removed one of the directors of the nation’s environmental agency in what some see as an act of retribution. The action comes just days after the environmental chief granted an interview to television behemoth Globo about illegal gold mining in Yanomami Indigenous territory. Samuel Vieira de Souza, a retired Army colonel, allowed a crew from the giant Brazilian TV network Globo to accompany an operation carried out against prospectors led by Ibama, Brazil’s environmental agency. The Brazilian government said the official was given a climate advisory post.

