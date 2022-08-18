Australia upset at Indonesia reducing Bali bomber’s sentence

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s leader says it’s upsetting that Indonesia has reduced the prison sentence of the bombmaker in the Bali terror attack that killed 202 people. Umar Patek could be freed within days if he’s granted parole. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the potential release would cause further distress to families of bombing victims and he would continue to make diplomatic representations to Indonesia on the matter. Most of those killed in the bombing on the resort island were foreign tourists. Indonesia often grants sentence reductions to prisoners on major holidays, and an Indonesian official said Patek met all the legal requirements. The reductions mean he is now eligible for parole, but the decision on whether it will be granted is still pending.

