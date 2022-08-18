3 Kentucky State Police troopers indicted on federal charges

LONDON, Ky. (AP) — A federal indictment accuses current and former Kentucky State Police troopers of using excessive force during an arrest and conspiring to cover it up. A statement Wednesday from U.S. Attorney Carlton S. Shier says a grand jury in London indicted Kentucky State Troopers Jeremy Elliotte and Michael L. Howell and former Trooper Derrek Lovett. The indictment alleges that Elliotte and Lovett assaulted and injured a victim without justification and that they along with Howell conspired to conceal the force and the circumstances under which they used it. An attorney listed for Howell did not immediately return a message seeking comment. It wasn’t clear if the others have attorneys.

