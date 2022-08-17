UN envoy tells Myanmar general: End violence, seek democracy
By GRANT PECK and EDITH M. LEDERER
Associated Press
BANGKOK (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Myanmar, Noeleen Heyzer, has met with the head of its military-installed government and urged him to halt all violence and support a political path back to civilian rule and democracy, Heyzer also called on Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing to allow the country’s imprisoned former leader Aung San Suu Kyi to return home and to meet with her. Myanmar has been wracked by violent unrest since the army ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February last year. Heyzer reiterated the U.N.’s extreme concern about Myanmar’s humanitarian, security, economic and political crisis.