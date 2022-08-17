Sweden presents plan to tackle high winter power bills

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden’s government says it wants to pass legislation forcing the country’s public power transmission network operator to help reduce household and business electricity bills this winter. Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, whose Social Democratic minority government faces parliamentary elections next month, said Wednesday the proposal would cost Svenska kraftnat at least 30 billion kronor ($2.9 billion). She said the public utility would get the funds from the 60 billion kronor it received in market charges for balancing electricity transmission and costs. “Both homeowners and business owners feel sick when they think about the electricity bill for the winter,” Andersson said.

