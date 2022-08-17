Spain: 10 injured while leaving stopped train near wildfire

MADRID (AP) — Authorities in Spain say an approaching wildfire caused a train driver to stop and prepare to change directions, and several passengers were injured when they got off rather than wait. The train was traveling in the Valencia region on Tuesday night when the driver decided to reverse course because of the wildfire advancing from around the town of Bejís, further east. Officials said some passengers got off the train when it stopped in the countryside, including ones who broke windows to escape. Spanish state news agency Efe reports that 10 were injured. The government of Castellón province on Wednesday tweeted a video of firefighters running as towering flames from the Bejís fire roared behind them.

