Rosalynn Carter marking 95th birthday with butterflies

Rosalynn Carter turns 95 Thursday, and her birthday is being marked with butterflies. A friend says the wife of former President Jimmy Carter has a fascination with butterflies dating back to her childhood in Plains, Georgia. That interest led to the formation of the Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail, which was established after the former first lady grew concerned about the future of butterflies. The Carters made a rare public appearance last Saturday in Plains at the dedication of a new butterfly sculpture. And the butterfly trail is using her birthday to promote an annual count of butterflies in Georgia planned for Friday and Saturday. Rosalynn Carter is the second-oldest U.S. first lady ever.

