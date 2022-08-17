Probe opened into Denver police shooting that injured 6
By JESSE BEDAYN
The Associated Press/Report for America
DENVER (AP) — Denver’s top prosecutor says she is opening a grand jury investigation into the actions of three police officers who wounded six bystanders last month while shooting at an armed suspect in a crowded downtown Denver nightlife zone. The officers had been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation into the July 17 shooting. It happened as dozens of patrons left bars in the city’s Lower Downtown area. Newly released body camera footage shows Denver police officers firing seven times at suspect Jordan Waddy. Waddy was hit and Denver police say the wounded bystanders received hospital treatment and are recovering. Authorities say Waddy suffered non-life threatening wounds.