Probe opened into Denver police shooting that injured 6

DENVER (AP) — Denver’s top prosecutor says she is opening a grand jury investigation into the actions of three police officers who wounded six bystanders last month while shooting at an armed suspect in a crowded downtown Denver nightlife zone. The officers had been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation into the July 17 shooting. It happened as dozens of patrons left bars in the city’s Lower Downtown area. Newly released body camera footage shows Denver police officers firing seven times at suspect Jordan Waddy. Waddy was hit and Denver police say the wounded bystanders received hospital treatment and are recovering. Authorities say Waddy suffered non-life threatening wounds.

By JESSE BEDAYN The Associated Press/Report for America

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.