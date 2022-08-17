Palestinians: Teenager killed in clashes with Israeli troops

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian medics say a teenager was killed and dozens were wounded in clashes with Israeli forces overnight. The Palestinian Red Crescent emergency service said early Thursday that 18-year-old Waseem Khalifa was killed and 35 Palestinians were wounded in the northern West Bank city of Nablus. It was not immediately clear what triggered the violence. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military. Israel has carried out near-daily arrest raids in the West Bank aimed at what it says are militant networks following a string of deadly attacks inside Israel in the spring. The raids often set off confrontations with stone-throwing Palestinians or exchanges of gunfire with militants.

