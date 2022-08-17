Norway booting 30 royal guard members for illegal drug use

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway’s military says 30 members of the country’s prestigious royal guards unit will be booted out for using illegal drugs while on leave. The military was tipped off about illegal drug use among conscripts during a private party this summer. Five initially admitted taking drugs but 25 more eventually confessed they had done the same. Norwegian media say all 30 belonged to His Majesty the King’s Guard army unit. No details were given on what kind of drugs they took. An armed forces spokesperson told Norwegian broadcaster NRK that the conscripts will now be discharged. Norway made military service mandatory for men and women in 2015.

