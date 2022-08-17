Man indicted for homicide after Georgia boat crash kills 5

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man has been indicted on homicide charges after a Memorial Day weekend boat crash that killed five people. Mark Stegall faces 10 counts of first-degree homicide by vessel, six counts of serious injury by vessel, boating under the influence, and reckless operation. Wednesday’s indictment came after a boat Stegall was driving hit another boat, killing four family members on that boat and one on Stegall’s boat. Authorities say Stegall was under the influence of alcohol and operating the boat recklessly by steering it down the wrong side of the river. It’s unclear if Stegall has a lawyer who could speak for him.

