Man charged with election interference tied to Capitol riot

A Virginia man has been arrested on charges linking him to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. But he’s already been in the spotlight after police say he drove a Hummer containing guns to Philadelphia to interfere with the 2020 presidential election. Court documents state that Antonio LaMotta was arrested Tuesday in the southeastern Virginia city of Chesapeake. LaMotta faces federal misdemeanor offenses, including illegal entry and disorderly conduct at the U.S. Capitol in January 2021. Meanwhile, LaMotta is facing trial in Philadelphia this coming October. Prosecutors there say LaMotta and another man arrived at a vote counting site in a Hummer packed with an AR-15-style rifle, ammunition and other weapons.

