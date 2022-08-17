Man arrested in 3 highway shootings in Alabama, Georgia

LAGRANGE, Ga. (AP) — A man has been arrested in connection with three separate shootings along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia that left one man seriously wounded. Sheriff’s deputies in Georgia say Jerel Raphael Brown of Montgomery, Alabama, was taken into custody after Wednesday’s shootings. Officials say he shot at vehicles in Montgomery and Auburn, Alabama and near Hogansville, Georgia. An Alabama man was seriously wounded, but no injuries were reported in Georgia. Brown was arrested in LaFayette, Alabama. The Auburn Police Department said Brown has been charged with attempted murder and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle. He is being held without bond. Brown is facing other charges in Georgia.

