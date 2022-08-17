Kenya’s president-elect will ‘engage’ in any court challenge

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan president-elect William Ruto says that if there’s a court challenge to the election results, “we will engage in those” as the country awaits a likely petition from losing candidate Raila Odinga. Ruto, Kenya’s deputy president, was declared the winner of last week’s close election, but the electoral commission publicly split minutes before Monday’s declaration. Odinga, an opposition figure in his fifth attempt at the presidency, has said his campaign will pursue “all constitutional and legal options” to challenge the election results. He met his team behind closed doors Wednesday. They have seven days from the declaration to file at the Supreme Court.

