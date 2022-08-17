Iraqi PM calls meeting of senior politicians to end crisis

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s caretaker prime minister has held a meeting of senior political leaders and party representatives in an effort to end a monthslong crisis amid a power struggle between rival Shiite blocs. But the party of influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr did not attend the gathering on Wednesday. Its absence effectively undermined the effort to resolve Iraq’s 10-month crisis. Al-Sadr won most votes in elections last October but has been unable to form a government without his Iran-backed Shiite rivals. He has demanded that parliament be dissolved and early elections held.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.