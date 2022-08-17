Heavy rains pelt New Zealand, forcing hundreds to evacuate

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Heavy rain is continuing to pelt New Zealand, causing further disruptions and road closures from a storm that has already forced hundreds to evacuate their homes. Residents in the northern part of the North Island found themselves isolated after landslides, fallen trees and floodwaters blocked highways. The storm forced some schools to close, airlines to cancel flights and business to shutter. About 230 homes in the town of Nelson were evacuated Wednesday and remained off-limits overnight after the Maitai River flooded, with the military patrolling the area. Another 160 homes in the town of Westport were also temporarily evacuated with residents later allowed to return.

