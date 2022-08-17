Family to proceed with suit alleging man tortured in Lebanon

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Relatives of a Lebanese American man say they are happy to proceed with their lawsuit alleging that Lebanon’s security agency kidnapped and tortured him before he died in the U.S. A judge recently rejected the agency’s attempt to strike the allegations from a lawsuit against Iran. Amer Fakhoury died in the United States in August 2020 at age 57 from lymphoma. His family’s lawsuit was filed in Washington last year. The family says he developed the illness and other serious medical issues while imprisoned during a visit to Lebanon over decades-old murder and torture charges that he denied. A lawyer representing Lebanon’s General Directorate of General Security said it’s weighing all options, including the possibility of an appeal.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.