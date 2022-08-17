Evidence dispute spills into public in Alex Murdaugh case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Attorneys for disbarred South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh say prosecutors are taking too much time to share their evidence that the disbarred attorney killed his wife and son. They say that is unfairly making it tougher for them to defend him at trial. It’s a technical legal dispute that takes place in plenty of trials, but because of all the public attention on Murdaugh’s case, attorney Dick Harpootlian called a news conference Wednesday that drew a dozen cameras. Harpootlian says prosecutors want a “trial by ambush.” Prosecutors say it is a manufactured drama that is just part of what defense lawyers always do. The dispute is going before a judge.

