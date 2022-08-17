CDC director announces shake-up, citing COVID mistakes

NEW YORK (AP) — The head of the nation’s top public health agency is shaking up the organization with the goal of making it more nimble. The planned changes at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention come after amid criticism of the agency’s response to COVID-19, monkeypox and other public health threats. CDC leaders are calling it a “reset.” The changes include internal staffing moves and steps to speed up data releases. The CDC’s director told the agency’s staff about the changes on Wednesday. She says it’s a CDC initiative, and was not directed by the White House or other administration officials.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.