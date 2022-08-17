Canada doctor facing 3 more murder charges in patient deaths

TORONTO (AP) — A Canadian doctor accused of killing a patient last year has been charged with three more counts of first-degree murder. Ontario Provincial Police say the new charges against Dr. Brian Nadler relate to the deaths of 80-year-old Claire Briere, 79-year-old Lorraine Lalande and 93-year-old Judith Lungulescu. Police declined to provide more details. Nadler was initially charged with first-degree murder in March 2021 in the death of 89-year-old at the Hawkesbury and District General Hospital. Police said at the time that they were investigating the doctor in connection with several other deaths at the hospital. Nadler’s lawyers say they will mount a vigorous defense against the allegations.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.