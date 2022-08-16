White House receives plan on ending railway contract dispute

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The special board appointed by President Joe Biden to intervene in stalled railroad contract talks has submitted recommendations on how to settle the deal covering 115,000 rail workers and avert a strike. Details on the arbitrators’ suggestions weren’t immediately available Tuesday. Railroads and unions will use those recommendations as the basis for a new round of talks over the next month. If an agreement can’t be reached by mid September, federal law would allow a strike, but Congress is likely to intervene before then to keep the supply chain moving.

