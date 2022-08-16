Skip to Content
Russia warns Britain against planned spy plane overflight

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian Defense Ministry has warned Britain  against a planned spy plane flight over Russian territory, saying the country’s air force has been given orders to prevent an intrusion. Tuesday’s tough statement comes amid tensions between Russia and the West over Moscow’s action in Ukraine. The ministry said Britain has sent a notice about a planned RC-135 reconnaissance plane flight along a route that partly passes over Russian territory. It added that “we regard this action as a deliberate provocation,” saying the Russian air force has been “given the task to prevent the violation of the Russian border.” The ministry warned that “all possible consequences of this deliberate provocation will lie entirely with the British side.”

