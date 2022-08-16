R Kelly jury picked in child pornography, trial-fixing case

CHICAGO (AP) — A federal jury has been impaneled R. Kelly’s to decide multiple charges against the R&B singer, as prosecutors and defense attorneys argued about whether the government improperly sought to keep some Blacks from the jury. Kelly, who is Black, is accused of enticing minors for sex, producing child pornography and fixing his 2008 state child pornography trial at which he was acquitted. Kelly’s attorney accused prosecutors of seeking to strike Blacks “to deny Mr. Kelly a jury of his peers.” Prosecutors noted multiple African American had already made it onto the jury before the defense objected. About half the 12 jurors impaneled were identified as Black by the judge, prosecutor and defense attorneys. Six alternates were also selected. Opening statements begin Wednesday.

By MICHAEL TARM and DON BABWIN Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.