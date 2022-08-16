Police suspect militants fatally shot local Hindu in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Assailants have killed a Kashmiri Hindu man and injured his brother in a shooting that police blame on militants fighting Indian rule in the disputed region. Police said the shooting occurred Tuesday in the southern district of Shopian. Authorities cordoned the area and began searching for the attackers. Kashmir has witnessed a spate of targeted killings in recent months. Several Hindus, including immigrant workers from Indian states, have been killed. Police say the killings, including those targeting Muslims, have been carried out by anti-India rebels. The spate of killings come as Indian troops have continued counterinsurgency operations across the region amid a clampdown on dissent and press freedom, which critics have likened to a militaristic policy.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.