Palin, Murkowski highlight Alaska’s 2 elections on Tuesday

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska primary on Tuesday will feature two elections. In one, Alaskans get their first shot at using ranked choice voting in a statewide election in a U.S. House special special in which Sarah Palin seeks a return to elected office. The former governor and 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee faces Republican Nick Begich and Democrat Mary Peltola in the race to fill the remainder of Rep. Don Young’s term. Young died in March. The winner may not be known until late August. The other election is the state primary in which the top four vote-getters in the races for U.S. Senate, House, governor and legislature will advance to the general election.

