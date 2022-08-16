North Carolina tightens rules for partisan poll watchers

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — After receiving more than a dozen reports of conduct violations by party-appointed poll watchers during the May primaries in North Carolina, the state elections board has voted to tighten regulations for precinct observers to prevent partisan interference in the November general election. The board unanimously voted Tuesday to approve temporary rules for the upcoming election that more clearly outline the code of conduct for partisan observers and precinct officials. Poll watching grew in prominence in the 2020 election cycle due to former President Donald Trump’s unfounded allegations of voter fraud, motiving his supporters to scrutinize local elections proceedings.

By HANNAH SCHOENBAUM Associated Press/Report for America

