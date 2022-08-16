More storms forecast for flooded areas of West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The National Weather Service forecasts more thunderstorms for much of West Virginia, including areas that flooded Monday. Storms were expected to develop Tuesday and Wednesday, but a flood watch was no longer in effect. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency in two southern counties where people had to be rescued by water as the floods damaged more than 100 homes, bridges and roads. Smithers Mayor Anne Cavalier told WCHS radio that a lot of homes got water in their first floors and basements and that she saw cars floating down a creek.