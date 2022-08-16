Germany: Driver who killed 5 in car rampage jailed for life

BERLIN (AP) — A German man has been found guilty of murder and attempted murder for a high-speed car rampage in the southwestern city of Trier two years ago. Five people were killed and more than a dozen seriously injured in the attack in December 2020. The Trier regional court on Tuesday sentenced the 52-year-old to life in prison and ordered that he be held in a secure psychiatric hospital. German news agency dpa reported that judges concluded the man had intentionally zig-zagged through a pedestrian zone to kill or maim as many people as possible. Experts testified that the man suffered from paranoid schizophrenia and delusions that involved a bizarre government plot against him. He refused to testify during the trial.

