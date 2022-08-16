Cowboys For Trump leader fighting to keep job in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin is fighting to keep his seat as a New Mexico county commissioner as he faces possible removal and disqualification from public office for his participation in last year’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Griffin was previously convicted of a misdemeanor for entering Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, 2021. He was sentenced to 14 days and given credit for time served. He’s now standing trial after three residents of Santa Fe and Los Alamos counties filed a lawsuit seeking to remove Griffin from commissioner of Otero County. Griffin is representing himself in the two-day bench trial that began Monday. Griffin says he went to Washington, D.C,. to peacefully protest and pray with other Trump supporters.

