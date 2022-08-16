6 people shot near a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee

By Amanda Watts and Chris Boyette, CNN

Six people were shot early Tuesday near Methodist North Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, hospital and law enforcement officials said.

Memphis police responding at 12:42 a.m. ET near New Covington Pike and Austin Peay Highway found six victims who “all had reportedly been shot by suspects in a black SUV,” their department said.

Four victims remained in critical condition, Memphis Police said hours later. The two other patients had been upgraded to noncritical condition, they said.

The incident — so close to a place people usually go to seek care — offers yet another example of how gun violence interrupts American life in places traditionally seen as safe. It also ranks among more than 400 mass shootings this year in the United States, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which defines such incidents as those in which at least four people are shot, not including a shooter.

In the Memphis shooting, “three of the victims involved are detained at this time as they were in possession of a stolen vehicle,” police said, adding an investigation is ongoing.

No hospital employees were injured in the shooting, Methodist Healthcare in Memphis said in a statement.

At the hospital, employees guided patients away from the emergency department waiting area while the medical facility’s security team and Memphis police responded to the shooting, it said. The patients were treated and taken to Regional One Health and Le Bonheur hospitals.

