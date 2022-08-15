WVa governor: Voters shouldn’t decide abortion access issue

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has rejected a suggestion by Democrats to let voters decide whether abortion should continue to be allowed in the state. The Republican governor said Monday that he’s confident the Legislature will pass a bill that he will sign. During a special session last month, the GOP-controlled Legislature couldn’t agree on legislation criminalizing abortion. Democratic leaders then asked Justice and top Republican lawmakers to call the Legislature back to consider a resolution to let voters decide on a constitutional amendment for “reproductive freedom.” Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin says abortion is an important issue that needs to be resolved sooner than later.

