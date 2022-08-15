Skip to Content
Rudy Giuliani told by prosecutors he is a target in Georgia 2020 presidential election probe

By Sara Murray and Jason Morris, CNN

Rudy Giuliani has been told by prosecutors in Georgia that he is a target of the special purpose grand jury investigating whether former President Donald Trump and his allies violated the law in their efforts to flip the 2020 election results in Georgia.

A prosecutor from the Fulton County District Attorney’s office called Giuliani’s Georgia counsel on Monday to inform him that Giuilani is now considered a target of their investigation, said Bob Costello, another attorney for Giuliani.

Giuliani being told by prosecutors that he is the target of the investigation was first reported by The New York Times.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

